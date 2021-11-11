A popular arts festival will return to Tupelo this spring

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular arts festival will return to Tupelo this spring, with some new twists.

The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival will take place on Mother’s Day weekend. Along with the usual attractions, like artists selling their work, there will be many new attractions.

Those new attractions include a chalk art contest, a free block party that is open to the public, wine tastings, and a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch.

Organizers say the festival has a big impact on the local arts scene.

“Gumtree festival, the fact it has sustained and it has been here for fifty years is a testament to Gumtree Festival and this community for supporting it. This community, although we may be on the smaller side, we love the arts and we embrace it, at every opportunity. So Gumtree is important to the people who live here,”

The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival takes place on Mother’s Day Weekend.

A full list of artists who will be at the festival will be released later this month.