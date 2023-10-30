A quick temperature drop

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Last week’s high temperatures were hot and in the middle 80s. This week, there is a risk for some spots getting close to or below freezing. That quick change in seasons was thanks to a major cold front.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures have steadily decreased throughout the day. Our warmest temperature was 71 at 1AM. Cold air is continuing to tunnel into the Deep South. Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s across NE MS.

HALLOWEEN: The cold air continues, with high temperatures only reaching into the middle 50s. Cloud coverage will be mostly cleared out by the morning, any left over will be quick to move out. That leaves Halloween day with a cool breeze from the North and lots of sun.

Halloween night will be a much different story. Low temperatures will be falling close to freezing, if not below freezing. There are already freeze advisories, watches, and warnings set in place. Remember to bundle up your trick-or-treaters and bring in the plants and pets!

WEDNESDAY: Staying colder. High temperatures maintain in the middle 50s. Sky conditions will remain clear, with a lot of sun to help warm us all back up. Overnight conditions will again be very cold, as temperatures get close to or below freezing.