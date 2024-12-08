A rain-filled Sunday on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Multiple rounds of rain are in the forecast beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday. Another cold front will pass Tuesday afternoon, pushing in colder air into Northeast Mississippi and bringing some sunshine too!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s across the region with a mostly cloudy sky. A few models have picked up on an isolated shower through the overnight hours too, but the main bulk of rain will come on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Get the umbrella and rain gear ready! Multiple rounds of rain are possible throughout the day tomorrow, with the most steady of the rain showers occurring by the evening. Rain showers look to be scattered through the morning and late afternoon hours, but by the evening between 6PM to midnight, the rain will become more steady and could get locally heavy at times. Overall, this system will bring some beneficial rain to the region with rain totals between 0.5″-1.5”. Temperatures will moderate in the upper 50s throughout the day as well and will stay in the low 50s through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances linger on Monday and Tuesday as well as a cold front pushes its way from the Northeast. The front will push through Tuesday afternoon, allowing for colder and drier air to enter into our neck of the woods. This will help bring a mostly clear sky, and high temperatures in the low 50s for the second half of the work week!