A relatively calm week, few showers possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be on the rise this week, pushing towards low to middle 80s by Friday. There is a chance for some mid-week rain showers too.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll keep high pressure nearby, so another cool morning is in store as lows drop to near 40 degrees. A few spots could briefly drop into the upper 30s yet again.

TUESDAY: Staying clear and warming up! The High pressure will be moving off to the East throughout the day, keeping a clear and sunny sky. High temperatures will be returning to the middle 70s. There will be comfortable low temps, in the lower 50s.

REST OF WEEK: An approaching front will introduce a rain chances for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Rain coverage should remain relatively isolated. A stationary cold front will move away allowing for a warm front Friday to push in, bringing back 80+ degree afternoons into the weekend.