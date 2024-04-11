Second person dies after storms batter Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A second person has died from the recent storm system that brought tornadoes and flooding to the state.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a drone video from Scott County on Thursday.

That’s where one person died. The other death occurred in Leflore County.

Six injuries have been reported.

MEMA says at least 179 homes were damaged.

Damage has been reported in 11 counties, including Grenada and Neshoba.

All of those numbers are expected to increase as more reports come in.

For people who receive SNAP benefits from the state, you can request a replacement if your power was out for over six hours because of the storms.