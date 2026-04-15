A shed fire in Monroe Co. leaves damage to several pieces of property

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several pieces of property were damaged after a fire in Monroe County

On April 12, firefighters responded to a fire on Highway 278 East near Mize Store Road.

According to the Monroe County Fire Services, when crews arrived on scene, a shed was fully engulfed and had collapsed before the first responders’ arrival.

A home was also near the blaze.

The first units on scene helped assist the homeowner in getting to a safe area.

A nearby vehicle sustained significant damage, and then a nearby home received minor damage from the heat.

No injuries were reported.

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