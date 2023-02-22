Shooting at Yokohama Tire leaves one dead

Clay County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says deputies were called early Wednesday morning.

He believes an argument between two coworkers led to gunfire in the parking lot around shift change.

Scott was not immediately available to answer more questions.

WCBI is not releasing the names of the victim or the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.