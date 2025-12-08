A shooting in Pontotoc leaves one person dead and another in custody

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody, after a weekend shooting in Pontotoc County.

We are told the shooting happened on Sunday, December 7, near Algoma on Jefferson Road.

Sources say one person was arrested. However, the name of the suspect isn’t being released at this time.

Authorities also aren’t releasing the identity of the victim. We expect to have more information as the investigation unfolds.

