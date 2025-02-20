A shooting in Starkville hotel parking lot leaves two people dead

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Starkville hotel.

Starkville police said the gunfire happened just after 11 a.m., outside of the Quality Inn.

One of the people shot ran inside a nearby urgent care for help.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said both men died at OCH Regional Medical Center.

Officers are investigating what sparked the shooting.

It’s not clear whether either of the people shot were staying at the hotel or where they were coming from before the shooting.

The men have not been identified. They did not live in Starkville.

Starkville Police will have a second brief later this afternoon.

