Man to spend 10 years in federal prison for child sex abuse

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in the country illegally will be spending 10 more years here, but that stay will be in a Federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Adolfo Raul Vasquez-Santana to 10 years in prison, five years supervised release, and $14,000 in restitution to victims.

According to court documents, Vasquez-Santana, who had been living in Southaven, downloaded and shared violent videos that depicted sexual abuse of children through Facebook Messenger.

Homeland Security Investigations also determined that Vasquez-Santana, a Mexican national, was living in the country illegally.

When his prison sentence is up, he will be deported.

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