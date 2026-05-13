Four people indicted for the sale of fentanyl in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people have been indicted for the Sale of fentanyl, and more arrests are expected.

Victor Shanklin, Jachai Burton, and Jaylon Shelton were arrested and each indicted for two counts each of Sale of Fentanyl.

Joshua Wilson was indicted on six counts of Sale of Fentanyl.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said the indictments are the result of Operation Roadrunner, a STING unit operation targeting the distribution of fentanyl and meth.

The sheriff’s office says the unit has already seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl and other dangerous substances, including xylazine.

The STING unit has been working with the DEA, MBN, and agencies from other counties and cities to conduct these investigations and build cases.

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