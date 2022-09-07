A Short Break From the Rain and Humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s weather will be a refreshing change from what we’re used to. Rain chances return on Friday, though.

TONIGHT: Mild. Low near 65°. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening, but will gradually become clear overnight. Winds out of the NE at 3-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts! Plan on a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. High near 87°. The best part is, humidity will decrease throughout the day as drier air moves in from the north! Woo-hoo!

FRIDAY: Humidity and rain returns to the forecast. It won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon/evening. Expect overcast skies with cooler temperatures. High near 81°. Chance of rain: 60%.

LOOKING AHEAD: Occasional showers and storms are possible through Sunday. High temps will be well-below average in the low 80s. Monday will be drier and much nicer. Tuesday and Wednesday look great as well! We’re also seeing indications that a cold front could move through early next week and bring fall-like weather to the region. We’ll have to wait and see…

Have a great night!