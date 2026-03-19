A Spring weekend has arrived

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first day of Spring has arrived! And thankfully the forecast is finally agreeing with the season.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Tonight is going to be quiet and calm. Temperatures are going to be “comfortably cool”, dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Officially the First Day of Spring! And what an entrance. Started the week with temperatures below freezing and now we are expected to be back in the 80s! There will be a lot of sun to end the week, with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: That warming trend isn’t done yet. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sun and passing clouds will be in the sky. There will be a nice warm breeze, with wind coming in from the SSW at about 5-10MPH. Lows will be in the lower 60s.