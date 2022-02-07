A Starkville church hosts msu singers during Sunday worship service

The group will be in concert at First Baptist Church on February 15th.

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)- A Starkville church is kicking off Black History Month services with a celebration of songs.

Second Baptist Church hosted the Mississippi State University Singers during its worship service Sunday morning.

The choir, comprised of about 53 members, performs full length concerts both on and off campus.

The MSU Singers has also performed at state and regional conferences and the White House.

This morning, the group presented a mix of spirituals, classical pieces, and traditional gospel.

During service, Second Baptist honored the group’s conductor, Dr. Gary Packwood, for his outstanding career as a musician and teacher.

The group will be in concert at First Baptist Church on February 15th.