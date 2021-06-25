A Starkville summer camp teaches African culture with history and art

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Some summer campers in Starkville are learning about their African roots through history lessons and art.

The “Grace Express” camp at the Coco Center in Starkville is has been focusing on the history of African masks over the past couple of weeks.

- Advertisement -

To wrap up their lesson, they made their very own masks. More than 30 campers put the finishing touches on their masks by painting them.

Camp organizers say the experience has been enriching and fun.

” Especially with the masks. They had more – I would say- interaction when they were working with the masks because some of them really didn’t they had the talent in them. Some of them had talent and haven’t really been able to express it in that particular way to be able to make the masks and see how it goes step by step by step,” said Majorie Willis of Grace Express.

The camp runs thru July 23rd and also includes lessons on money management and other art and sports activities.