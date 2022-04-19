A stray shower is possible Wednesday, otherwise a dry, warm, and sunny week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our only chance of rain comes Wednesday, where an isolated shower is possible. Besides that, we’re in for a dry, warm, and sunny week! No severe weather!

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine. High near 64 degrees. Wind: north at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. An isolated PM shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Chance of rain: 30%. High near 70 degrees. Breezy at times. Wind: southeast at 10-15 mph, possibly gusting higher.

THURSDAY: AM clouds will clear out and lead to PM sunshine! Warmer. High near 80 degrees! Light winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The remainder of the week will be sunny and above-average with highs well into the 80s! Our next chance for rain and storms may come on Monday 4/25 as a larger weather system approaches. However, it’s still a week away and the forecast will change. We’ll keep rain chances low at 30%. For now, we’ll enjoy the dry, warm, and sunny weather!