A stronger front Friday brings humidity relief soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Extra clouds may “save” us from getting too hot Thursday, but more hot weather moves in Friday before relief gets here just in time for the weekend.

THURSDAY: The day may be cloudy at times, but we should see more sunshine than clouds by afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low 90s area-wide, but the humidity won’t be AS bad as previous days. There might be a stray shower or two in Alabama as well, but north MS should stay dry.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the low 70s. A few spots could briefly dip into the upper 60s, similar to Wednesday night.

FRIDAY: Things heat up yet again ahead of a stronger front! Highs should reach the mid 90s before the front passes in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Big-time humidity relief! Dew point temperatures should fall drastically into the 50s, which will feel fantastic! Daytime highs will still be 90°+, but there won’t be a heat index factor.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture slowly comes back, and if we’re lucky, we’ll see a chance for a few showers beginning Tuesday or Wednesday.