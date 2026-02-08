A structure fire is under investigation in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 6:30 Friday night, Hatley and Smithville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Smithville Road.

The first units on scene reported a heavily involved residential structure.

Due to the difficulty of the situation and the wind driven fire, more firefighters were requested from Amory, Becker-Athens, and Splunge Fire Departments.

Everyone inside of the home was able to escape with no injuries.

The scene was cleared at 9:44.

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Evan Adams told WCBI, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

