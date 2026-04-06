A sweet refreshing treat, with a lesson

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – A Columbus couple is teaching their children the importance of running their own business while providing sweet, healthy treats.

Schoolhouse Ice Pops and Lemonade, located on Military Road in Columbus, held its opening day on Saturday. Owner Desiree Johnson and her children Jackson, Olivia, Cinco, and Sirius own the refreshing treat shop.

But the best part about the shop is that it’s healthy for you. Their lemonades and ice pops are made with fresh fruit. If you would like to add herbs or a cucumber to it, you just have to ask.

They also have immunity shots, like the popular ginger shots. The Johnsons also have a community garden, where they are working to grow fruit and vegetables to give to the community and to grow for their businesses.

Johnson, who homeschools her children, says it gives them a hands-on experience, teaching them about business and what all that entails.

“Exactly. It’s nothing like getting training with regular life situations. You know how to make your own money, you don’t have to depend on anybody and you know how to start from the ground up. So, we try to instill in them to make sure that we know, hey, it doesn’t matter, you always have a trade or something that you can go back to, and if you own your own business, nobody can ever fire you,” she said.

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