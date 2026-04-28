Another round of potentially severe storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be another round of showers and storms through our evening and into Wednesday morning. Be weather aware!

TUESDAY NIGHT: The overnight showers messed with the day’s forecast. The capping inversion that kept away the development of convective storms caused the timeline to push later into the morning. This kept the rain and clouds around, which resulted in a much cooler and soggier day.

Now with a split between Levels 2 and 3 out of 5, there is potential for more severe weather this evening and into the overnight hours. ALL modes of severe weather could be possible, including straight line damaging wind, large sized hail, and spin up tornadoes. Have multiple ways to receive and warnings. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of our MS counties until 10P.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain will be possible throughout the morning, with heavy clouds maintaining. By the late afternoon, another round of showers and storms could become strong to severe across our southern most counties. There is a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe storms across our southern counties. Damaging wind being the highest concern. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 70s, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Much calmer, but also cooler. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. Clouds and isolated rain will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 50s.