Longtime News Anchor Bill Gamel passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some sad news today for us here at WCBI and for many of our longtime viewers. Longtime anchor Bill Gamel has passed away.

Bill spent nearly 4 decades in broadcasting, most of that here at WCBI, where he helped launch two shows that are still part of our line-up today.

An Alabama native, Bill began his broadcasting career with WAMA radio in Selma, later moving to WSLA -TV as a sportscaster and director.

Bill later moved to WCBI back when we were still in the cow pasture off of Military Road.

Bill was equally at home with News and Sports, but his personality came through when he was just being himself with his co-anchors on Midday, which he and Jeffrey Rupp started around 1986 and Sunrise, which he began in 1995, first with Charla Stegall and then with Aundrea Self and others throughout his run.

He retired in 2017 to spend time with his family and travel.

Bill passed away Monday, April 27.

Final arrangements are pending.

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