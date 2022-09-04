A teen in Pontotoc County is missing
Pontotoc County, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues an alert for a missing Pontotoc County teen.
16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County.
The Hispanic female is 5′ 5″ and weighs about 145 pounds.
She has brown eyes and long black hair.
Ventura was wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes when she was last seen.
If you know where she is call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.