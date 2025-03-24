teen behind bars on four counts of burglary in Lee County

LEE COUNTY Miss. (WCBI) – On Thursday, March 13, around 4:47 am, the Lee County 911 call center received a report about someone walking on Heard Town Road in Tupelo, armed with a rifle.

Tupelo Police Officers and Lee County Deputies were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival, Tupelo Police Officers and Lee County Deputies made contact with a person on Heard Town Road, who had multiple handguns, cash, medication, ammunition, and several other items.

The person was identified as Daylon D. Cobb.

Initially, he provided deputies with false information; but it was later confirmed that he is 18 years old.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County Adult Detention Center for further investigation.

The Tupelo Police Department determined that Cobb had committed one vehicle burglary on Mt. Vernon Road within the city limits, while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department uncovered evidence of at least four additional vehicle burglaries in the county.

Cobb is being charged with four counts of burglary of an automobile.

His bond was set at $200,000.

