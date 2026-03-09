A teenager is dead after a late night Pedestrian vehicle accident

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) A teenager is dead after a late-night Pedestrian vehicle accident.

Around 9:00 Saturday night, 19-year-old Jake Harrison of Amory was struck by a vehicle on Boulevard Drive South near the intersection of Hatley Road.

The teenager was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory for treatment.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died around 6:00 Sunday morning.

The preliminary cause of death is trauma from injuries in the incident.

The Amory Police Department is investigating the accident.

Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory will be handling arrangements for the Harrison family.

