A thirteen-year-old missing person’s case has been solved in Itawamba County

ITWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A thirteen-year-old missing person’s case is solved in Itawamba County.

On Tuesday, a logging crew found human bones near State Line Road. The remains, including a skull, were sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl.

Today, investigators with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department found a jacket, wallet and, ID belonging to Jamie Wright, who was reported missing in 2008.

Wright was last seen the Sunday after Thanksgiving in the backyard of his grandmother’s residence in Tremont. He was 18 at the time.

Over the years, various tips have come in, but searches didn’t turn up anything, until the discovery of the bones and Wright’s personal belongings today.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson says Wright’s family has been notified about the latest developments.