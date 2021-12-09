“A Titans Story: Mississippi Made” to air Saturday on WCBI

On Saturday, December 11th at Noon on WCBI, we will be airing a special called “A Titans Story: Mississippi Made”. It tells the story of two of the Tennessee Titans rising stars, AJ Brown and Jeffery Simmons, and how their journey as rivals growing up in Mississippi from high school to college led them to be great teammates in Nashville.

The special originally aired on the Tennessee Titans’ YouTube channel and features a ton of WCBI footage along with former sports employees. You won’t want to miss it!