A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community.
Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.
Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
His bond is set at $20,000.
Stanphill is custody at the Itawamba County Jail with a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.