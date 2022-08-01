A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community.

Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.

Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines.

His bond is set at $20,000.

Stanphill is custody at the Itawamba County Jail with a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.