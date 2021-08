A train crashed into a tractor in Lowndes County on Wednesday afternoon

The accident happened on Frisco Road at about 1:45 Thursday afternoon.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary scene today in southern Lowndes County where a train collides with a tractor.

It appears the tractor was pulling a trailer when the crash happened.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says no one was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.