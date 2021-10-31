A trick or treat drive thru in Columbus brought several families out

Columbus community members and residents gathered for the second fall fun drive-thru

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus community members gathered at Propst Park for the second annual Fall Fun Drive-Thru.

The idea started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to keep distance between families.

Dozens went to Propst Park to get candy for their trick or treaters.

Event organizers said this is one way to celebrate Halloween and keep everyone safe.

“The way we prepare is we call on businesses, we call on local organizations, we call on anybody we can to come to participate in this program and of course it’s growing year after year. It’s a safe way that parents can be in one car with their children, one-stop, boom drop it in the bag, keep it going. I mean we’re giving everything away from the cotton candy to they got nachos down there I mean hot dogs. These guys this year just went all out and they’re giving a lot of stuff to these children,” said coordinator Grew Lewis.

Lewis was thankful for everyone that came out.