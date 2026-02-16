A truck caused damaged to a church parking lot

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A video shows a truck entering the parking lot of Christian Chapel Church and doing donuts, and that led to ruts in the parking lot.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened between 11:00 Saturday night and 5:30 Sunday morning.

If you have any information about this incident, or know who the driver might be, you are asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

Remember if your information leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.

