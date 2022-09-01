A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured

A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter.

It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a violent crime, but the tragedy is compounded when the person accused of that crime is also family.

A Tuesday night shooting in Leflore County left 26-year-old Demontra Ewing dead and 26-year-old Demarius Bush severely injured.

Law enforcement believes the shooter is Ewing’s cousin and Bush’s Brother.. 23-year-old Edward Bush Jr.

Demarius Bush is recovering at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

While the shooting happened in LeFlore County, the shockwaves are being felt in West Point where all the men grew up and still have a family.

“We never thought we’d experience something like this we’re all in shock we never thought we’d never deal with a situation like this. As a law enforcement officer, I never thought I’d have to deal with something close to the family.. so we all know we’re not exempt from something like this,” said the uncle of the victim and suspect Toris Calvert.

Calvert is the uncle of the Bush brothers. He said he was at home asleep when he got the news, but he went right to work to help get some answers for his family.

“They called me and asked me what can I do and how can I help find out what happened to their son in Greenwood Mississippi so I used my resources and made phone calls by calling our dispatch here to see how I could get in contact with the initial officer,” said Calvert.

Demarius is a basketball coach at Coffeeville High School.

In a statement about the incident, superintendent Dexter Green said

“The Coffeeville School District family is praying for a speedy recovery for Coach Bush. Our prayers are also with his family, friends, students, and co-workers. He is an exceptional and outstanding young educator,” said Green.

The search continues for Edward Bush Jr, and law enforcement and the family hope they can get some answers and regain a sense of peace.

“Everybody is just kind of in shock because it is a family incident that took place and again the first question that comes is why did he do this so I think as we proceed with the investigation hopefully they can come up with some answers for the family,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Toris Calvert said he and the rest of his family send their condolences to the Ewings family and are hopeful that Edward Bush Jr. is found soon.