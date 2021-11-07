A Tupelo man is arrested for allegedly cyber-stalking a citizen

The initial investigation proved threats made to the victim were specific and credible.

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is arrested for allegedly cyber-stalking a citizen.

In late September, Tupelo Police were notified by the victim of being cyber- stalked by 30-year-old Allen Zinn.

The initial investigation proved threats made to the victim were specific and credible.

An affidavit and felony arrest warrant were approved by the Tupelo Municipal Court.

Zinn was later arrested at the Motel 6 on East Main Street.

Bond is set at $50,000.