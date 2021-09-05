A Tupelo woman faces aggravated assault charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning shooting lands a Tupelo man in the hospital.

When officers got to North Mississippi Medical Center, a male victim told them he was shot in the leg at 500 Lakeview Drive around 6 a.m on September 4.

Apparently, he and his girlfriend were arguing outside the home.

A third person, 24-year-old Madison Lee Miles, was also there and allegedly shot the victim.

He has been released from the hospital after treatment.

Miles faces aggravated assault charges.