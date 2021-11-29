A U.S. Army soldier shares two ways he serves those around him

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A life changing call can happen to anyone at any given time; what you do with it is up to you.

Vincent O’Neal a West Point native has served nearly two and a half years in the U.S. Army. O’Neal is currently stationed in Fort Benning Georgia training soldiers, but his list of commands stretches further than just serving his country.

“I really see myself as a servant from serving in the military to now serving in the church trying to help people,” said O’Neal.

Preaching a sermon has been on his mind for quite some time; he just never really made the time. Life threw some curve balls his way, but he said the support of his comrades helped him get on the right path.

“You go through some stuff in life where you have to have a lot of learning experiences, but I feel as if the military has given me that discipline and that obedience to strive and keep my head on straight,” said O’Neal.

The 23- year-old soldier got his chance to deliver his first sermon in his hometown on Sunday evening. Those close to him said his physical and spiritual demeanor has grown stronger over the years.

“I’ve been talking with him constantly on the phone you know having conversations with him during this whole process and just seeing his level of commitment is really making me a proud father,” said O’Neal’s mentor pastor Alex Jackson.

The two things that has kept O’Neal poised in the military and now in the pulpit are those family and friends.

“To be able to sit here and preach my first sermon in front of friends and family is a lot because those are the ones that support me along the way on my journey especially in the military up and to this point. It’s real good I wouldn’t want to do it in front of anyone else but family and friends,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal plans to preach in Georgia when and where ever he can.