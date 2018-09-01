A Walk Of Recovery

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – Northeast Mississipians descended on Tupelo’s Fair Park Saturday morning to celebrate addiction recovery.

The 4th annual recovery walk was sponsored by the Addiction Recovery Resource Center of Tupelo. Those recovering, supporters, as well as twenty local support/recovery organizations were on hand. A.J Wilemon says the national addiction statistics are staggering.

“Last year alone 76,000 people died from an overdose. But we’ve got 25-million people in recovery this year alone and that speaks multitudes,”said Wilemon.

Wilemon says no one is immune to addiction.