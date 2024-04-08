A wash out kind of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms will be bringing lots of rain for the middle of the week. Wednesday , especially, looks to bring back the risk of severe weather and flooding.

MONDAY NIGHT: The chance for scattered showers will continue throughout the evening. Showers and storms will pick up speed again overnight. No major issues to worry about tonight, expect for a couple rumbles of thunder.

TUESDAY: Rain sticks around! Minor flood could start to become an issue later in the day. Otherwise, clouds and rain may hold high temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: This may be the most impactful day in terms of heavy rain and strong storms. The viewing area may end up being “split” between the two, between severe and flooding potential. There is a flood watch in place through 7PM Wednesday night. Stay tuned for changes & updates!

Regardless, up to 6″ of rain is possible between Monday – Wednesday across parts of northern/western MS.