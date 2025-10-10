A weekend for the outdoors

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – These really great conditions are going to be sticking around, as we go into our weekend. Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear night will have temperatures falling into the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun with a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s once again.

SUNDAY: Same as Saturday, maybe a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. Plenty of sun and scattered clouds throughout the day. But staying dry. Lows will stick to the Fall-like feel, in the low to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Most days will continue staying clear and dry. This will not help drought conditions in the slightest, but will allow for nice days. Heading back to above average. Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows gradually return to the low to middle 60s.