A West Alabama pursuit ends in a crash

The crash took place on Highway 96, just outside of Millport

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A West Alabama pursuit goes through two counties and ends in a crash.

Gordo, Carrollton, Pickens County Sherriff’s Department, and ALEA Alabama State Troopers were coming to assist and arrived shortly after the incident Reform and Millport was also in the chase.

Police Chief Charles White says a Millport officer tried to stop the unidentified suspect.

The driver kept going into Pickens County and came back to Lamar County, allegedly throwing drugs out the window that were later found. A pit maneuver ended the chase.

The suspect was taken to a Columbus hospital and later released. He is now in the Lamar County jail. Several agencies, including the Reform police department, assisted in the arrest.

The suspect had warrants for his arrest and will face several more charges.