A wet and almost warm New Year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: As cloud coverage continues building in, so does the increased chance for rain. There is an 80% chance for rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. It should start up during the early afternoon hours and continue in through early morning Saturday. There is a risk for isolated flash flooding, with potential rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches per hour. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: High temperatures are going to be heading towards the middle 60s, as the system of rain showers continues moving off to the East. There is a 30% chances of seeing some of the leftover showers Saturday morning and afternoon. The cloud coverage will lighten slightly, becoming mostly cloudy compared to overcast. Should still be nice enough Saturday evening for any New Year’s Eve celebrations. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: For the first day of the new year, warm air is going to continue moving in. High temperatures will make their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s! Cloud coverage will lessen further, only staying partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 40s.