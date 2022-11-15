A wet Tuesday beginning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A system moved in yesterday evening and brought rain showers along with it overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures maintaining below average.

TUESDAY: There is a 70% chance of NE Mississippi seeing rain showers this morning. It is going to be a steady rain fall until it begins clearing out this afternoon. Be prepared with warm layers, as well as rain gear. High temperatures today are in the low to middle 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers clear out during the afternoon, leaving heavy cloud coverage overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds will slowly begin to clear themselves out, as the next high pressure system moves in from the West. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sky conditions will eventually become mostly sunny and have a 0% chance of rain showers. Overnight low temperatures fall into the middle 20s.

END OF THE WEEK: Sky conditions will remain clear, sunny, and with a 0% chance of any rain showers. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.