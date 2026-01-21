A Winter Storm Update

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours as a cold front pushes through NE Mississippi. A Winter Storm will still impact our region from Friday to Sunday. Stick with us for the latest!

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue tonight, but will lighten up when the sun returns in the morning hours. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s.

THURSDAY: It will be another average day with highs in the 50s. Showers in the morning remain possible with lows into the upper 30s to 40s overnight.

WINTRY MIX WEEKEND: Most of the coverage area is currently under a Winter Storm Watch that will expire Sunday at 6PM. The ingredients for this wintry mix include a combination of cold arctic air and a low pressure system from The Gulf. This low pressure system will bring moisture into the area. Looking at models the timeline as of right now is from Friday evening into Sunday. Below, I have attached a look at the precipitation type, while this is not certain, this is what we are looking at currently. Most of the sleet being towards the north, ice in the central counties, and rain/mix to the south. Again, take this with a grain of salt. We will have more details to come, so stay tuned. All modes of winter precipitation including freezing rain, sleet, and snow is possible leading to heavy impacts throughout the area. Continue to get all the necessary items you will need. Driving is not advised this weekend.