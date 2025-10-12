A woman has been missing for almost two decades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Thursday marked seventeen years since Shalunda Matthews went missing in Columbus.

Matthews was last seen on October 9, 2008, leaving her home on 6th Avenue.

According to her boyfriend, the two of them met up at a club the night before her disappearance and had a normal night out.

They returned to the home they had been staying at together and went to sleep.

The next morning, he gave her some money to go to the store to pick up some things they needed and she never returned.

Matthews’ boyfriend at the time was questioned but was ruled out as a suspect in her disappearance.

She has not been seen or heard from since day of her disappearance.

Her case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information about where she might be, you are encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X