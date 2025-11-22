Abandoned house caught fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire broke out at a Columbus house on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue North Friday morning.

“We saw flames coming from over the roof,” said Jaquay Sherrod, the Public Information Officer for Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 after a passerby called it in.

“CFR, we responded, we got here, and it fully involved house fire. The house was abandoned, no one was on the inside, and no injuries or anything like that,” said Sherrod.

As temperatures begin to drop, CFR said it’s common for them to get more calls to blazes at abandoned houses and buildings.

“Wintertime, a lot of times, is when we get most of the fires for the year. We get people who come in, like in this abandoned home here. People try to seek shelter out of the weather. Like today is a rainy day. Someone may have been seeking shelter,” said Sherrod.

CFR suspects someone may have started the fire because there is no electricity running to the house.

However, with some help from the rain, CFR said it didn’t take long to put out the flames.

“The fire was put out pretty quickly, our guys went into a defensive mode,” said Sherrod.

The owner plans to tear down the house in the future to keep it from being a hazard.

Four engines were on scene.

The fire is still under investigation.

