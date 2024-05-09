Aberdeen alderman files lawsuit against Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderman filed a federal lawsuit against Monroe County and the sheriff’s department.

Nicholas Holliday said he was at a store known as the Gas Station, in Aberdeen, this past December when deputies raided the store.

The owner, former Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard, his wife, and two employees, were arrested during that search warrant.

They are accused of selling drugs with higher than legally allowed THC.

Holliday was only a visitor but said he was held at the Monroe County Jail for five hours.

In the lawsuit, Holliday claimed he questioned about what he knew about the business.

A short time later he was released from custody.

Holliday claimed those alleged actions violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

No trial date has been set.

