ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A controversial Facebook Live video posted by an Aberdeen alderwoman is the latest in a string of adverse publicity from elected leaders in the town.

In her Facebook Live video, Alderwoman Lady B Garth said she was upset when requests to hold Police Chief Henry Randle’s funeral at the high school gym were denied by the district.

- Advertisement -

“The family of Chief Henry Randle asked to use our gymnasium, the black community’s gymnasium because Aberdeen is ninety-something percent black,” Garth said in the video.

A few minutes later in the video, Garth said many in leadership positions didn’t care about the black community and didn’t need to be in Aberdeen.

“You are a handful, a handful and you don’t want to be here, so why don’t you leave?” Garth said.

A few hours after her post, the school district agreed to host Chief Randle’s funeral in the gym. Sources tell us the request had to go through the proper channels.

Alderwoman Garth’s comments are the latest in a string of bad publicity from city leaders. Earlier this year, Maurice Howard was forced to resign as mayor after pleading guilty to embezzling tax dollars, and this spring, a judge ordered a special election for the Ward One alderman seat, after finding irregularities and evidence of voter fraud in last year’s contest.

Business owners say all of those high-profile incidents overshadow positive things happening in the town and some believe it can also drive potential out-of-town customers away.

“I understand sometimes people get upset and sometimes we say things when we are upset we don’t really mean, they come out the wrong way, I can’t speak for why she said what she said, the few times I’ve interacted with her, she seems to be very nice, but I don’t know why she said what she said,” said JoAnn Mckinney, owner of “Auto Worx.”

“I’m an outsider, I’m not from Aberdeen, but I work here and I plan on moving here, it’s disturbing, a little scary, to think I’m leaving my home and coming into this type of attitude and just, the whole feel of it, is really scary,” said Janice Peters, of “The Nostalgia Shoppe.”

“We don’t have a race problem in Aberdeen, some people have a race problem, but we got to get past that and work for Aberdeen,” said Neil Palmer, a local businessman.

Immediately after her Facebook post, some Aberdeen residents took to Facebook, asking Alderwoman Garth to apologize for her remarks. We are also told a petition will be circulating soon, demanding a public, formal apology.

When we reached out to Alderwoman Garth about this story. She was unavailable for an on-camera interview but tells us she will respond tomorrow.