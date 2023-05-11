Aberdeen businesswoman cleared of marijuana possession charges

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen businesswoman has been cleared of charges of marijuana possession.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Michael Mills, Jr. found Sierra White not guilty of marijuana possession at the club that she owns and dismissed the charges against her.

According to court documents, White called Aberdeen police for help with crowd control in August 2020. At the time, White was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana that police said they found in the club.

The judge ruled there was no evidence that White was present where the drugs were found, and no evidence that the drugs were under her control.

