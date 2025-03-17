Aberdeen community remembers fallen officer decades later

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An unsolved case remains under investigation in Aberdeen.

More than 3 decades ago Officer Eric (EK) Wilson with the Aberdeen Police Department was fatally shot on March 17, 1991.

Wilson was 33-years-old at the time

Police believe Wilson knew the person who killed him because Wilson’s gun was still buckled in its holster and his hands were at his side.

The investigation into Wilson’s death is still open. If anyone has any information on the case contact Aberdeen Police Department.

