Aberdeen concrete company expands business

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee’s Precast Concrete is helping area cities and businesses go with the flow without draining their budgets.

The company held an open house Tuesday for their new concrete pipe plant.

The new line of products will help move storm water more efficiently.

“It definitely helps us grow our business in the underground storm utility market, the products that we’re trying to grow. There’s other great suppliers in the area, so it’s just going to help us better serve Mississippi and surrounding states,” said Allen Lee, the general manager for Lee’s Precast Concrete, Inc.

Lee’s is a family-owned business.

Milton Lee started the company in 1978.

“I’d never dream that it would be this big,” said Milton.

“I was 5 years old when this was started. Small business. They were just doing tanks and stuff,” said David Lee, Milton’s son and the company’s safety manager.

“I feel like it was just an answered prayer,” said Florence Lee, Milton’s wife.

Milton Lee’s wife, Florence, talked about how it all started.

“We started from scratch. We had to go get us an old concrete truck. Dug a hole in the ground if you might say for us to put our molds in,” said Florence.

David said he grateful for how the company has developed over the years.

“Well, I don’t think any of us thought it would come to this. Life’s a journey, and it was a step of faith to walk out in this. A lot of money to invest, but we felt like it was the best thing for us to do to compete in the market,” said David.

While the addition of concrete pipes gives customers a new option dealing with storm water, Lee’s will continue to help people weather storms with one of their longtime products, storm shelters.

Lee’s owner said the company also provides a lot of jobs for the community.

They’re willing to train those who need employment.

