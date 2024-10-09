Aberdeen Courthouse opens after over six years of renovations

Renovations included mold removal and remediation

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock welcomed guests back to the Abernethy Federal Building after it was shut down more than six years ago.

The federal building opened 50 years ago in 1974 and in 2016 was in dire need of repairs and updates. Mold was also found throughout the building.

Pamela Patrick served as district architect for the Northern District of Mississippi during most of the renovation. She said there were numerous challenges throughout the project, but each obstacle was overcome.

“I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to get us here and did not give up, community, court, staff, everybody we kept pushing forward, we have a healthy building and healthy staff and place where the public can come and feel safe and secure,” Patrick said.

Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration, the government agency that oversees all federal properties. Shelton says seeing the re opening of the Abernethy Federal Building is extra special.

“I’ve tried cases here as an attorney, I have been able to speak here as ceremonies and now to be able to be part of a monumental process and occasion, it is a great day for Aberdeen and all of North Mississippi,” Shelton said.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the renovation and re-opening of the federal building is historic.

“It is a credit to everyone who worked on this, to keep this courthouse going, to be a symbol of justice and the rule of law in this part of the state,” Sen. Wicker said.

Judge Aycock said the re-opening of the federal courthouse is also a huge economic boost for the area.

“These are some very good salaries and benefits for workers here, that has been gone now for some time, because even though those people continued to work in most instances for the district, they were displaced, in other locations than Aberdeen,” Judge Aycock said.

Judges and court staff returned to work about three weeks ago, and with all the renovations, the Abernethy Federal Building should be good for another fifty years.

The Abernethy Federal Building has about 35 full-time staff members. That doesn’t include attorneys and others who will be at the court for hearings and other business.