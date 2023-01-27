Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents.

Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face.

The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen.

Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to bring the people of his city together to let them know what’s going on in City Hall and to find out what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

“This is home and I think you are supposed to care about home and one of the most important things that I have attempted to do as Mayor of our city is work with our young people, work with our seniors, and the people in the middle how do they feel about what we are doing,” said Scott.

The Mayor is scheduling a series of Town Hall meetings next week so that residents can ask questions and get answers directly from him.

The community will also have time to bring up the issues that they find important.

“Everyone of us knows something that the other person doesn’t know and that’s how I approach people because what I realized is I can learn from anyone,” said Scott.

Shelly Bowen lives in Aberdeen and operates the Blue Owl. She said the city is her home and she likes to think it’s in good hands.

So far, she said that the Mayor has kept his word and fixed serious issues.

“I think our crime rate is better and I think he has done a great job with that. He said he would and he has corrected that he also stopped the drag racing in town at night. I live on Main Street and we could hear it every night,” said Bowen.

Bowen said she hopes recent problems with the cemetery will be brought up.

“I think one of the most important things is the cemetery issues. I think the log books need to be kept correctly,” said Bowen.

There will be three town hall meetings held at the new Public Utilities Office.

Residents from Wards One and Two will meet Monday, January 30. The meeting for Wards Three and Four will be Tuesday night, and Ward Five will meet Wednesday.

All of the meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

If you have any more questions you can contact the mayor’s office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter